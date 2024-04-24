Schnieders Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,298,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,236. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The company has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
