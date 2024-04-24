Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. 6,865,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,699. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

