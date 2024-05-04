Provence Wealth Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,224.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $27.66 on Friday, hitting $1,193.01. The stock had a trading volume of 182,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,081. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $729.54 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,158.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

