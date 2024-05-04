Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 40,219 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,411,000 after buying an additional 1,623,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,531,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 52.7% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,430,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 838,651 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.9 %

MDLZ traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,093,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,163. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.