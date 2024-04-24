Contrasting Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TotalEnergies and Enerplus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $218.95 billion 0.78 $21.38 billion $8.67 8.40 Enerplus $1.69 billion 2.45 $456.08 million $2.10 9.67

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Enerplus. TotalEnergies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerplus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. TotalEnergies pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enerplus pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enerplus has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 9.19% 19.61% 8.08% Enerplus 27.67% 40.36% 23.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TotalEnergies and Enerplus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 6 0 0 2.00 Enerplus 0 0 5 0 3.00

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus target price of $70.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.70%. Enerplus has a consensus target price of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enerplus beats TotalEnergies on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

