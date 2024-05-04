First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $98.91 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

