First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,931,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $67.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

