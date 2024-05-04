First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 35 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,618,146,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.55.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $443.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $413.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,088 shares of company stock worth $266,873,978 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

