First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 929.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.58 and a 12 month high of $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

