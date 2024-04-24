ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2,668.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,602 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,300,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,175,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. 432,303 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
