ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2,668.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,602 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after buying an additional 796,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,985,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,300,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,175,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. 432,303 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.86.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.