Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,335 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Liberty Global worth $11,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 567,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 102,038 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,030,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783 over the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

