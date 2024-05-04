Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Shares Down 3.2%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 41,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 44,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

