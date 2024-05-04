Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 130,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 687% from the average daily volume of 16,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

