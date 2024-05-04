Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 1,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

