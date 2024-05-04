BrightView (NYSE:BV) PT Raised to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 1,445,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. BrightView has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.22.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 15.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

