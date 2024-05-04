Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Down 39%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 39% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. 18,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 46,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Latch Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latch

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Latch stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Free Report) by 169.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,053 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Latch worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

