Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Trading Up 0.1%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.43 and last traded at $111.11. Approximately 23,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 36,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.91.

Evolution AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $2.8811 dividend. This is an increase from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

