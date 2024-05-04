Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) Shares Up 2.4%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 11,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 33,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.75.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R.

