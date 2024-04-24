Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust updated its Q2 guidance to $0.59-0.63 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.49-1.61 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. 2,753,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.