Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 457,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 136,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after buying an additional 832,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,856,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,511. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

