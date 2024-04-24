Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 25th

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 25th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of APDN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,854. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.07. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.67.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 159.93% and a negative net margin of 80.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences accounts for 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 4.30% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

