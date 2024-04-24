Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 317,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 100,797 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 372,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

VCV traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. 19,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0366 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

