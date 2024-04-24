Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 226 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Orchestra BioMed to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Orchestra BioMed has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchestra BioMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orchestra BioMed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Orchestra BioMed Competitors 1512 3710 7575 210 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Orchestra BioMed currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.11%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.33%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.76 million -$49.12 million -3.01 Orchestra BioMed Competitors $827.04 million -$23.39 million -8.80

Orchestra BioMed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Orchestra BioMed. Orchestra BioMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of Orchestra BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -1,779.71% -58.32% -41.47% Orchestra BioMed Competitors -772.77% -154.00% -30.62%

Summary

Orchestra BioMed competitors beat Orchestra BioMed on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

