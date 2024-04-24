Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

