Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.12 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

