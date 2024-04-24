OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.18 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,691 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53.

CRH Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.31.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

