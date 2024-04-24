Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.32.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,507,101.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 98,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,638,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,209 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,592. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

