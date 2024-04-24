NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7,835.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,831. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7,727.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,955.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. NVR has a 52-week low of $5,210.49 and a 52-week high of $8,211.40.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.