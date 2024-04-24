Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 910.88 ($11.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The company has a market capitalization of £520.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3,913.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 469.36 ($5.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 946 ($11.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 861.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 764.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,060.40 ($2,544.96). In other news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 845 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £304.20 ($375.74). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.98) per share, with a total value of £2,060.40 ($2,544.96). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 601 shares of company stock worth $501,580. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

