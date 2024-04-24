Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Shares of ECEL stock opened at GBX 136.22 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.36. Eurocell has a 52 week low of GBX 98.80 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 139 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of £149.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,522.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

In related news, insider Iraj Amiri bought 54,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £65,870.40 ($81,361.66). In other Eurocell news, insider Iraj Amiri acquired 54,892 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £65,870.40 ($81,361.66). Also, insider Alison Littley acquired 1,300 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £1,625 ($2,007.16). 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

