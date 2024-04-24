Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Dollar General by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $142.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

