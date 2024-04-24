HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of analysts have commented on HCI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get HCI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCI

HCI Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total value of $391,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,102 shares of company stock worth $13,198,303 over the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCI Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HCI Group by 399.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group

(Get Free Report

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.