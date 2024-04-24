LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,859 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,942,608.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,255,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,292,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 912,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

