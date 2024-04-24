Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DADA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after buying an additional 788,425 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,443,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 518,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 692,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $487.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $7.03.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $381.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

