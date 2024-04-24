trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in trivago by 29.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 663,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in trivago by 79.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in trivago during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. trivago has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

