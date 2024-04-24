Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

EOSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of EOSE opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $35,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

