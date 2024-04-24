Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 859.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

TLT stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.40. 48,837,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,511,512. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

