Gernot Wober Sells 100,000 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gernot Wober sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Gernot Wober sold 107,500 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$105,350.00.

Shares of CVE:DSV traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 392,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The firm has a market cap of C$467.15 million and a PE ratio of -11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Discovery Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.16.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

