MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $526.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $615.00 to $526.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $530.00 to $425.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $569.20.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $21.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.64. 1,115,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,934. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

