Dover (DOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Dover to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Dover has set its FY 2024 guidance at 8.950-9.150 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $8.95-$9.15 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dover to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $172.19 on Wednesday. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $178.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.83 and a 200 day moving average of $153.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

