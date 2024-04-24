StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.85.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain comprises about 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
