StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Up 3.1 %

Airgain stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain comprises about 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

