The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $41.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.14.
SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.
