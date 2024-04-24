Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires New Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,482,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644 in the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.01. 174,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,107. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

