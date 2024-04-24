Status (SNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.45 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Status has a total market cap of $164.71 million and approximately $40.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011988 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,381.44 or 1.00081570 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011683 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00101972 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,479.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04528499 USD and is up 8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $10,760,353.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.