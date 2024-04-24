South Dakota Investment Council Sells 10,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,023 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 799,977 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 402,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,853,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 492,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,685,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,571,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,543. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

