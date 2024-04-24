South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,700 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after buying an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 108.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 284,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 148,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Generac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Generac stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.63. The stock had a trading volume of 536,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

