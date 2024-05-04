Oppenheimer Lowers Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $70.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,096,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,445. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 358.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

