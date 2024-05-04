Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.47.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of COOK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 193,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $287.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Traeger by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Traeger by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Traeger by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

