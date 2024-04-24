Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $319.69 and last traded at $312.26. 119,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 347,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,433,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,244,000 after buying an additional 112,185 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,733,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

