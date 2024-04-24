CEEK VR Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $46.50 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011813 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,115.99 or 0.99835255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011720 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00101725 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06132234 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,585,389.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.